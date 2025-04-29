BTS’ J-Hope hints at band’s reunion after concluding military service

Boy band ‘BTS’ was at the top of its game before all seven members enlisted for mandatory Korean military service in 2023, pausing the production of their albums and stage performances. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Taehyung, Jimin and Jungkook are likely to reunite by the end of July 2025. Most members are out of military service and the remaining ones will complete their service by June this year. Meanwhile, band member J-Hope has shared an update.

In a recent interaction with ‘Teen Vogue’, J-Hope spoke about the possibility of a ‘BTS’ reunion and said, “I look forward to June when our members will have completed their service.” In South Korea, all eligible male citizens are required to perform mandatory military service between the ages of 18 and 35. J-Hope completed his military service in October of last year.

J-Hope showed excitement about reuniting with his band members. He said, “We will quickly get together and talk about what ‘BTS’ can do in the future. I think it’s going to be a massive energy.”

Ever since ‘BTS’ disbanded temporarily for its members to participate in military service, the members have been focusing on their own endeavours, with many releasing personal albums and launching personal brands. J-Hope too hopped on the same trend and dropped his first solo soundtrack, ‘Hope on the Street Vol. 1’, in 2024. He earlier released his first full-length solo album, ‘Jack in the Box’, in 2022.

Talking about the changes the band members have gone through during the time they pursued their personal goals, he said, “I think that over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us work on their own music, come out with their solo projects and do their own thing. The funny thing for me is when our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as ‘BTS’, I’m curious to see what it’ll look like.”

‘BTS’ hasn’t released a fully-fledged album in the last five years. However, fans are expecting the band to release some new tracks soon. As per reports, the band might return with a full album and a world tour in 2025, but given that this will need a lot of planning given the members’ personal commitments, their agency previously stated that an album and reunion might happen in 2026.