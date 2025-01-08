Britney Spears will be very involved in her biopic: director Jon M Chu

Los Angeles: "Wicked" filmmaker Jon M Chu, who is set to direct a biopic on pop star Britney Spears, said the singer will be an integral part of the upcoming film.

Chu said he has a few ideas about the project but is yet to start working on it.

"She's going to be very involved. I haven't really started anything fully yet, but she will be very involved in this. I have ideas and things, an approach, but it's very early," he told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ on the sidelines of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Chu, also known for films such as "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In The Heights", previously announced he will direct a biopic on Spears based on her 2023 memoir "The Woman In Me".

‘Universal Studios’ has landed the rights to the book and Marc Platt is attached to produce the project.

"The Woman In Me" chronicles the journey of Spears to stardom, her relationships and also explores her conservatorship with her father Jamie Spears which began in February 2008 and lasted for 13 years until November 2021.

Chu's most recent work is "Wicked", starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.