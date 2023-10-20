Britney Spears finally opens up about her 2007 public breakdown

Singer Britney Spears recently shed light on the public breakdown she suffered in 2007.

In the pop superstar’s much-anticipated upcoming memoir ‘The Woman in Me’, she looks back on hitting a photographer’s car with an umbrella after shaving her head that year and explains that grief and her custody battle were weighing heavily on her at the time, reported ‘People’.

The ‘Toxic’ singer wrote in the book that she was ‘out of my mind with grief’ after her aunt, Sandra Bridges Covington, died of ovarian cancer in January 2007. The same year, Spears went through a legal dispute with ex-husband Kevin Federline over the custody of their sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, now 18 and 17, respectively.

“With my head shaved, everyone was scared of me, even my mom,” wrote Spears in ‘The Woman in Me’.

She added, “Flailing those weeks without my children, I lost it over and over again. I didn’t even really know how to take care of myself.”

As per ‘People’, the difficult experiences ultimately led to incidents such as shaving her head and attacking a paparazzi’s car.