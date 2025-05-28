Bringing back Mukul is the USP: Sayantan Ghoshal

Whenever we hear ‘Sonar Kella’, the first image that’s bound to come into our mind is that of Mukul, the little boy with haunting memories of the past life in Satyajit Ray’s cult 1974 film. In ‘Sonar Kellaye Jawker Dhan’, the third instalment of the ‘Jawker Dhan’ franchise, director Sayantan Ghoshal taps into that nostalgia with a surprising twist. Here, Mukul is a grown man (played by Suprobhat Das) whose past-life memories start to resurface, adding a layer of mystery to the adventure.

“Bringing back Mukul is the USP of the film,” Ghoshal revealed, explaining that this film is not just a sequel of ‘Sonar Kella’ but a tribute to Ray’s legacy. Set once again in the golden sands of Jaisalmer, the film captures both thrill and sentiment. Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who reprises his role as Bimal, said, “I’ve been to Jaisalmer before and as soon as I stepped there, the nostalgia of ‘Sonar Kella’ hit me.”

The film also stars Gaurav Chakraborty reprising his role as Kumar, alongside Koel Mallick as Dr Ruby Chatterjee and Saheb Chatterjee joining in, while Jamie Bandyopadhyay will appear as a bandit in the Aravalli region. According to the director, this chapter also features ‘a lot more action’ with both Parambrata and Gaurav.

Koel, who is back on the big screen after becoming a mother to a beautiful daughter, called the film ‘the most special chapter’ in the franchise. “Besides being a part of the ‘Jawker Dhan’ franchise, most importantly, it brings back the timeless charm of ‘Sonar Kella’ and Mukul,” she said.

For Suprobhat, getting to essay the role of Mukul was both surprising and exhilarating. “When they said I’d be playing Mukul, I thought - ‘How can I’? Kushal da made the role iconic. Still, it’s a joy to step into a character created by Satyajit Ray,” he said.