'Bridgerton' actor Jessica Madsen says she's in love with a woman

Los Angeles: Marking the beginning of Pride Month, dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ community, "Bridgerton" actor Jessica Madsen revealed that she is in love with a woman.

The 32-year-old, who plays Cressida Cowper in the popular ‘Netflix’ series, also said that she is queer.

"In love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it!" Madsen wrote on her ‘Instagram’ account.

She also reshared viral pride posts saying, "News flash: I'm queer" and "Don't interact with me in June unless this is the vibe you're bringing," the latter of which featured an illustration of a bucking unicorn-slash-Pegasus with multicoloured wings.

Madsen most recently starred in the third season of period drama "Bridgerton", in which viewers see her character Cressida forming an unexpected alliance with Eloise Bridgerton (played by Claudia Jessie).

The actor will reprise her role in the second part of the series season three which starts streaming on ‘Netflix’ from June 13.

Pride Month, which runs through June 1 to June 30, has been celebrated every year since 1970.