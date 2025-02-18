Brandon Sklenar on Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni's legal battle: I am team 'It Ends With Us'

Los Angeles: Actor Brandon Sklenar opted for a neutral stance when asked to side with either of his "It Ends With Us" co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, who have sued each other.

On being asked if he is team Baldoni or Lively, the actor said, "I am team 'It Ends With Us'".

Sklenar, who is currently promoting his upcoming series "1923" season 2 on ‘CBS Mornings’, said he wants the focus to remain on the film, which revolved around the topic of domestic violence.

"I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for and just keeping the focus on that. Like that movie meant so much to me and I have someone very, very close to me in my life whose gone through what Lily’s (Lively’s character) going through for a long time and I’ve been on the frontlines of helping her navigate that space," he said in an interview.

"It’s unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is and it gets convoluted," he said about the movie, an adaptation of Collen Hoover's book of the same name.

Baldoni also directed the movie, which has attracted more headlines for the feud between the two of its lead stars that eventually spiralled out into a legal case.

In December last year, Lively filed a legal complaint accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment while shooting the film and running a smear campaign against her.

The director denied all the allegations and countersued Lively.