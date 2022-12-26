'Brahmastra', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Lead 23rd IIFA Nominations

The nominations for the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards, popularly known as IIFA, were announced. 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Darlings' are leading the pack with 10, five and five nominations, respectively.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Darlings', 'Drishyam 2', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Vikram Vedha' have made it to the nomination list for the 'Best Picture' category. Top picks for the 'Direction' category are 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Brahmastra', 'Darlings', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Monica O My Darling' and 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.

The nominees for 'Performance in a Leading Role (Female)' are Yami Gautam Dhar for 'A Thursday', Tabu for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Alia Bhatt for 'Darlings', Shefali Shah for 'Darlings' and Alia Bhatt for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Kartik Aaryan ('Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'), Abhishek Bachchan ('Dasvi'), Ajay Devgn ('Drishyam 2'), Rajkummar Rao ('Monica O My Darling'), Anupam Kher ('The Kashmir Files') and Hrithik Roshan ('Vikram Vedha') are the nominees for 'Performance in a Leading Role (Male)'.

The nominees for 'Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)' are Sheeba Chadha ('Badhaai Do'), Mouni Roy ('Brahmastra'), Nimrat Kaur ('Dasvi'), Tabu ('Drishyam 2') and Radhika Apte ('Monica O My Darling'). For the 'Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)' category, the nominees are Abhishek Banerjee for 'Bhediya', Shah Rukh Khan for 'Brahmastra', Vijay Raaz for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Anil Kapoor for 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' and Sikander Kher for 'Monica O My Darling'.

Pritam ('Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Brahmastra'), Sanjay Leela Bhansali ('Gangubai Kathiawadi'), Oaff and Savera ('Gehraiyaan'), Tanishk Bagchi, Pozy ('Niranjan Dhar'), Kanishk Seth and Vishal Shelke ('Jugjugg Jeeyo') have bagged the nominations for 'Music Direction'.

Jonita Gandhi for the song 'Deva Deva' ('Brahmastra'), Shreya Ghoshal for 'Rasiya' ('Brahmastra') and 'Jab Saiyaan' ('Gangubai Kathiawadi'); Lothika for 'Doobey' ('Gehraiyaan') and Kavita Seth for 'Rangi Sari' - traditional/folk song ('Jugjugg Jeeyo') are in the race for 'Playback Singer (Female)' category. The nominees for 'Playback Singer (Male)' are Arijit Singh for 'Kesariya' and 'Deva Deva' ('Brahmastra'), Mohit Chauhan for 'Gehraiyaan' (reprise), Kanishk Seth for 'Rangi Sari' - traditional/folk song ('Jugjugg Jeeyo') and Aditya Rao for 'Behney Do' ('Rocketry: The Nambi Effect').

Furthermore, the nominees for 'Best Story (Original)' are Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary ('Badhaai Do'), Ayan Mukherji ('Brahmastra'), R Balki ('Chup'), Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Shaikh ('Darlings') and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri ('The Kashmir Files').

The nominees for 'Best Story (Adapted)' are Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak ('Drishyam 2'), S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges ('Gangubai Kathiawadi'), Yogesh Chandekar ('Monica O My Darling'), R Madhavan ('Rocketry: The Nambi Effect') and Pushkar-Gayatri and BA Fida ('Vikram Vedha').

The nominees for 'Best Lyrics' are Varun Grover for 'Atak Gaya Hai' ('Badhaai Do'), Amitabh Bhattacharya for 'Kesariya' ('Brahmastra'), A M Turaz for 'Jab Saiyaan' ('Gangubai Kathiawadi'), Ankur Tewari for 'Gehraiyaan' ('Gehraiyaan') and Raj Shekhar for 'Behney Do' ('Rocketry: The Nambi Effect').

The 23rd edition of IIFA will be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on February 9, 10 and 11, 2023.