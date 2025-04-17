‘Box office numbers matter, but art is equally important’

We spend hours on social media, laughing and sharing reels of star kids who can barely act and mess up the simplest dialogues in projects like ‘Nadaaniyan’ or ‘Archies’. But how often do we look out for content where a bunch of young, non-star kids manage to light up even the most ridiculous scenes with their uber talent?

If you haven’t caught Reema Kagti’s latest directorial ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ on the big screen, you’ve definitely missed a gem. But here’s some good news. If you’re someone who loves discovering good content online, you can catch this delightful film on ‘Prime Video’ starting April 25, 2025.

Actor Shashank Arora, who plays the aspiring actor Shafique in ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, is always a treat to watch. Ever since ‘Titli’, where he made his mark in the neo-noir space, to critically acclaimed films like ‘Brahman Naman’, ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, ‘Manto’ and as Kabir, the brooding photographer in ‘Made in Heaven’, Shashank has always broken the mould and brought something new to the screen.

‘Millennium Post’ caught up with Shashank to talk about films, festivals and the shifting landscape of cinema.

‘Superboys of Malegaon’ had its world premiere at TIFF 2024. How much does a festival like TIFF add to a film?

It adds a lot. TIFF is one of the most incredible celebrations of cinema in the world. You’ve got audiences from all over watching your film. The best filmmakers in the world are there. It’s a huge boost.

The film received a standing ovation at TIFF. But sometimes, even a good film struggles at the box office. Do numbers matter to you?

Of course, we want people to watch the film. You want your producer to get their money back. The person who believed in your story, who put their money into it, especially when it’s a film that reflects the real India or tells a story that needs to be told - they’re taking a bigger risk. And it’s harder to find producers like that in today’s environment. So yes, numbers matter, maybe even more in cases like this. But that doesn’t mean art becomes less important. A lot of people get so caught up in the numbers, that they forget why we are doing this in the first place. The two things have to go hand in hand. You can’t have one without the other - and you definitely can’t have numbers without the other.

Do you think OTT platforms have changed how people watch films, especially the ones with offbeat or risky subjects?

This conversation is still pretty young. Anyone who says they fully understand OTT is basing that on, what, eight years of data? Before OTT, there were DVDs. Before that, TV. Every new medium opens up more space for content. More platforms mean more creators, more stories and more work.

That’s a good thing. But we also need to be careful - it shouldn’t become like the studio system. That’s the trap. We’ve got to stay aware of that.

Of challenges and more

What was the biggest challenge for you while playing Shafique in ‘Superboys of Malegaon’?

His simplicity. His honesty. Just being sensitive - that itself is a challenge today. This world makes you angry. It breaks your spirit. So, to hold on to love and innocence and to stay soft in a world that’s constantly hardening you… that’s tough. Playing someone who still has that heart and hope - that was the real challenge.