Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' overtakes 'Gadar 2'

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ has been playing in theatres for nearly three weeks now and has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. On its 20th day of release, the film made Rs 5 crore, as per industry tracker ‘Sacnilk’, taking its net domestic box office collections to Rs 528.69 crore. This takes ‘Animal’ ahead of ‘Gadar 2’, which made Rs 525.45 crore net in India after its release in August.

Globally, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film has made over Rs 851 crore and sits comfortably behind ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’ as the third-biggest Indian film of the year. As ‘Animal’ enters its fourth week of release, the film is nearing the end of its run. With Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’ and Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ releasing in theatres this weekend, ‘Animal’ will likely lose the majority of its theatres.

Over its three-week run in theatres, ‘Animal’ generated a lot of controversies for its perceived violent and misogynistic content. In an interview with ‘Connect FM Canada’, Vanga lashed out at critics who did not like the film and said that he wasn’t upset about the criticism because he believed that it was not being done ‘in the right way’. He said that the critics were choosing to focus on a few details and not speaking about the film in totality.

“In a way, I understood their mental status and their IQ. If morality comes into the picture, then you can’t make this film,” he said and added, “If everybody is going to focus just on morality, we should stop making films. Let’s just make cartoons.”

‘Animal’ has turned out to be the biggest hit of Ranbir’s career. Before this, his biggest hit was Rajkumar Hirani’s 2018 film ‘Sanju’, which made Rs 342.53 crore in India and nearly Rs 590 crore worldwide.