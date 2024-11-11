Box Office Collection Day 10: ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ takes lead on ‘Singham Again’

After two weekends, it was a blockbuster Diwali for Hindi cinema with both ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ doing impressive numbers. Cumulatively, both films have made Rs 400 crore after their 10-day run in the domestic market with the Ajay Devgn-lead ensemble making Rs 206.5 crore and the Kartik Aaryan film collecting Rs 199.5 crore. Generally, the Diwali clashes of recent years offered distinctly different films where the collections didn’t always go so neck-to-neck. However, this time, with both entrants being franchise films that boast of a strong ensemble and are mass masala entertainers, the collection game has been strong for both films.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has been growing from strength to strength as the film made Rs 16.5 crore on Sunday. It took the second-weekend collection to Rs 41.25 crore. On the other hand, ‘Singham Again’, which amassed Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday made a cumulative number of Rs 33.5 crore in the same time period. While the Rohit Shetty film made impressive numbers right out of the gate, Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy has steadily climbed up the ladder.

As opposed to Saturday, ‘Singham Again’ had a better Sunday with the occupancy rate up by almost five percent to reach 34.67 percent with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ at 39.22 percent. Now, both these numbers aren’t quite big, especially because of the wide release of these films. But what really stands testament to the reach of both these films is how they still feature in the top 10 in the global box office. According to ‘Comscore’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is in the sixth position, followed by ‘Singham Again’ in the seventh. Interestingly, in the opening weekend, the third instalments of the ‘Singham’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchises were third and fourth, respectively.