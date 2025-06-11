'Bosch' spin-off series 'Ballard' to premiere on Prime Video in July

New Delhi: "Ballard", an upcoming spin-off series to popular show "Bosch", will debut on streaming service ‘Prime Video’ on July 9.

Actress Maggie Q, best known for starring in movies such as "Naked Weapon", "Mission: Impossible III", "Live Free or Die Hard" and "Priest", stars in the lead role in the new series.

"Ballard" introduces a new character from author Michael Connelly's bestselling novel series, a press release said.

In the show, Q essays the role of Detective Renée Ballard, who leads the LAPD's new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city’s most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination.

"As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer's string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD. With the help of her volunteer team and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth," read the official logline.

The series will also feature Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy and Hector Hugo.

"Ballard" is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood, Trish Hofmann, Jet Wilkinson and Melissa Aouate. Jasmine Russ serves as co-executive producer under ‘Fabel Entertainment’.