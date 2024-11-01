Bonny and Saurav team up for ‘Jhor’

Actors Bonny Sengupta and Sourav Das are set to team up on the big screen in a new Bengali thriller titled ‘Jhor’. Directed by Anthony Zen, the film promises suspense and intense drama, with Bonny and Sourav appearing in completely new avatars. The cast also introduces newcomer Amrita in a leading role alongside them. The film also features Liza Goswami, Rajatava Dutta, Chandan Sen, Tulika Basu and Shantilal Mukherjee in prominent roles. Filming will soon begin in Kolkata and North Bengal.