Bombay Jayashri Ramnath is on the road to recovery

New Delhi: Well-known Carnatic musician Bombay Jayashri Ramnath’s road to recovery is ‘on the right track’, her spokesperson said on Monday.

Jayashri Ramnath, who is in her 50s, suffered a ‘health setback’ while touring the UK last week.

According to the statement shared on the singer’s official ‘Twitter’ page, the singer’s representative said the medical interventions have been ‘very effective’. They also thanked the UK’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS) for their support.

“Jayashri Ramnath’s road to recovery is on the right track. The NHS staff have been incredible. The Indian government has been by our side every step of the way,” the statement read.

They added, “We thank everyone for their love, support and prayers.”

Jayashri Ramnath, a Padma Shri recipient, is known for singing songs in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Some of her most memorable songs include ‘Partha Mudhal’ from the 2006 Tamil movie ‘Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu’, ‘Yaaro Manathile’ from 2008’s ‘Dhaam Dhoom’, ‘Zara Zara Behakta Hain’ from the movie ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ and ‘Pi’s Lullaby’ from Ang Lee’s film ‘Life of Pi’.