Bombay High Court denies Kangana Ranaut’s plea

On February 2, 2024, the Bombay High Court denied Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s petition, which was about the stay on the trial coming from a defamation complaint filed against her by renowned lyricist, Javed Akhtar.

Earlier, Akhtar filed a complaint against the ‘Queen’ star after he took an exception to certain remarks made by her in an interview aired on a leading media house. Ranaut’s remarks were related to a 2016 meeting between her and him.

Also, Kangana filed a cross-complaint against him. The complaint raised accusations of questionable offences such as criminal conspiracy, extortion and outraging her modesty by invading her privacy. Later, she approached the High Court through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, where she claimed that both her and Akhtar’s complaints arose from the same incident. Therefore, she wanted to be tried together to avoid conflicting judgments, due to which she urged the court to stay the defamation proceedings initiated on his complaint.

Justice PD Naik, who announced the verdict on February 2, observed that the trial in Javed Akhtar’s case has already commenced. As per the court’s announcement, the relief sought by Kangana can’t be granted at this stage.