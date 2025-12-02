Boman ‘The RajaSaab’ Irani gets big birthday surprise

The makers of India’s biggest horror fantasy film, ‘The RajaSaab’, turn Boman Irani’s birthday into a cinematic moment of its own. In a move that instantly electrifies fan circles, the team drops a brand-new look poster of the legendary actor, marking a powerful tribute to one of Indian cinema’s most versatile performers.

In the upcoming film, Boman steps into the role of a psychiatrist, hypnotist and paranormal investigator, a character wrapped in intellect and mysticism. The film’s trailer already showcases him placing Prabhas’ protagonist under hypnosis, triggering the story’s first major twist and setting the emotional pulse of the narrative in motion.

The birthday-special poster gives audiences their closest glimpse yet into the psychological spine of the film. Dressed in layered and sombre undertones with a cane in hand, Boman from the poster adopts the intensity of a man navigating unseen realms.

With Prabhas leading the spectacle and Boman bringing cerebral gravitas, ‘The RajaSaab’ stands in the spotlight as one of 2026’s biggest releases. Directed and written by Maruthi, ‘The RajaSaab’ also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani. It is slated for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.