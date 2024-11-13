Boman Irani’s directorial debut to be screened at IFFI

Actor Boman Irani is set to make a mark behind the camera with his highly anticipated directorial debut, ‘The Mehta Boys’, which will be screened at the prestigious ‘55th International Film Festival of India’ (IFFI). Known for his versatility and unparalleled performances in Indian cinema like ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and others, Irani is now set to showcase his talents as a storyteller, presenting a heartwarming tale that has already piqued the interest of cinephiles and critics alike.

‘The Mehta Boys’, which will be screened on November 25, is an emotional coming-of-age drama of a father and son who are forced to spend 48 hours together and must navigate their strained relationship. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, the film highlights the unique cultural and emotional nuances of the Indian urban landscape while exploring universal themes of connection and identity.

Reacting to this news, the ‘3 Idiots’ actor posted, “Can’t wait for you all to experience this special story!”

The film also features Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry.