Boman Irani makes Cannes debut with Anupam Kher’s film

Boman Irani has made his much-awaited debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival with Anupam Kher’s directorial venture, ‘Tanvi: The Great’. He described the moment as an ‘honour beyond words’. The film will be showcased at Cannes on May 17. In the film, Boman essays the role of Raza Saab, a legendary music maestro whose presence is central to the emotional depth and soul of the story. The film also stars Karan Tacker, who features in a special appearance as Captain Samar Raina.

“To be at Cannes, representing Indian cinema on such a prestigious global platform with a film as heartfelt as ‘Tanvi: The Great’, is an honour beyond words. Collaborating with Anupam Kher - an artist I have immense respect and admiration for - made the experience even more special,” said the ‘3 Idiots’ actor.

Reflecting on this moment, Karan shared, “I’m honoured to be debuting at Cannes, a festival I’ve revered throughout my career.”

‘Tanvi: The Great’ also marks the directorial return of Kher after more than two decades.