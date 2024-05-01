‘Bollywood’s box office reports are 95 percent accurate today’

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said that the metric to gauge whether a project on OTT or theatrical has been successful depends on the numbers which get associated with it, which are mostly authentic. The producer, who started his ‘Roy Kapur Films’, said that box office reportage of the industry is ‘95 percent accurate’.

In an interview with ‘Film Companion’, when asked about the indicators of a successful project, Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “When it comes to theatricals, the box office is your report card. That’s very stark and out there in the public domain. Our reporting has been reasonably accurate now. The reporting is 95 percent accurate to what our box office is. It is a huge change from the past.”

The metric changes when it comes to streaming platforms, as it doesn’t have any box office numbers. On OTT, the producer said one of the ways to gauge is whether one has been able to tap into the ‘cultural zeitgeist at the moment’.

“You get that feedback pretty quickly, from social media, people, industry with regards to, ‘Has the show become a water cooler conversation or not?’ That’s one measure.” The other way to find out is through the information streaming platforms provide.

“They have started sharing more information now whether it has worked for them and what their metrics are. Every platform has a different one. They have become much more transparent with filmmakers whether the show has worked or not worked for them. There is a range of profit margins, depending on the production house,” he shared.