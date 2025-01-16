Bollywood ‘shocked’ over attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence

In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a burglary attempt at his Mumbai residence early Thursday morning. The news has left the entertainment industry and his fans deeply shaken. His ‘Devara’ co-star Jr NTR expressed his concern and posted, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.”

The ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actor suffered multiple injuries, including a wound near his spine and another on his neck. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where emergency surgery was performed. Doctors have confirmed that Saif is stable.

Meanwhile, actor-producer Pooja Bhatt raised concerns about security in Mumbai’s Bandra area, which is known for housing several top Bollywood celebrities. Taking to social media, she wrote about how more policing is needed in the Bandra area of Mumbai. “Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice? We need more police presence in Bandra. The city and especially the queen of the suburbs have never felt so unsafe before.”

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi was ‘deeply disturbed’ by the incident, too. “Deeply disturbed by news of the attack by an intruder on #SaifAliKhan. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery,” he posted.

‘Hum Tum’ director Kunal Kohli also expressed shock over the incident. “Shocking and scary incident. Praying for Saif’s speedy recovery. #SaifAliKhan,” wrote the director on ‘X’.

Several other Bollywood celebrities, including Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali and Hansal Mehta, expressed their concern for Saif and wished him a speedy recovery. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a heartfelt message along with a photo of Saif. “My prayers with Saif sir and the entire family. This is very sad indeed! May your bravery and love for your family be rewarded with healing, strength and peace. Get well soon #SaifAliKhan.”

Celina Jaitly also shared a family photo of the Pataudi family and penned an emotional note, expressing her sadness over the unfortunate event. “#saifalikhan | Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan in his own home. I have no words for the bravery of this man, who was stabbed six times while trying to protect his family. Such acts of violence are unacceptable and disturbing, especially in a place that should be a sanctuary,” she wrote.