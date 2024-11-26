Bollywood isn’t alone responsible for nepotism, says Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in her debut production ‘Do Patti’, shared her take on the issue of nepotism that’s prevalent across the board. The actress, a complete outsider, said that the Hindi film industry welcomed her with open arms. However, she mentioned that when an artist is not from the film industry, it takes them some time to get to the position that they desire.

Sanon attended the ‘55th International Film Festival of India’ in Goa on Monday and engaged in a conversation during the session ‘Empowering Change: Women Leading the Way in Cinema’. “The industry has given me a very warm welcome since the time I have come. Of course, when you don’t belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers. So, everything is a bit of a struggle. But after three films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you,” she said.

However, Kriti made a bold point by saying that Bollywood alone isn’t responsible for nepotism.

“I feel the industry isn’t so much responsible for nepotism. It’s also the media and the audience. The audiences want to watch what the media is saying about certain star kids. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested, let's make a movie with them. So, I think it’s a circle. But I feel if you are talented, you will get there. If you’re not talented and if the connection isn’t there with the audiences you will not get there,” she added.