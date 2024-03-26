Bollywood is filled with 'insecure' people: Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon admitted that the film industry is full of insecure and cutthroat people but said that its reputation has been damaged only because it is written about more than any other industry. In an interview, Raveena said that she has been a victim of sly politics in her career but can proudly say that she has never willingly strategised to harm anybody else’s career.

Chatting with ‘Rajshri Unplugged’, Raveena reiterated points that she has made several times in the past, about the industry being competitive in the 1990s, how impersonal it has become now and how ahead of her time some of her dramatic roles were.

She said, “The atmosphere on set used to be so much fun. People would be teasing each other about fights, affairs and revenge dramas. It used to be action-packed.”

About how cutthroat the film industry used to be, Raveena continued, “Some people are insecure and they can’t bear to see others succeed. They look for ways to pull others down. This could be via their relationships, via the groups they belong to or they could come at you via your boyfriends and girlfriends. Our industry is undoubtedly competitive. But which industry isn’t? It’s the same in the world of politics and corporations. The only difference is that the film industry is written about because people want to consume gossip about famous people. Definitely, people indulge in politics here. It’s happened to me as well.”

But, Raveena said, she can proudly claim to have never knowingly harmed anybody else’s career. “If something like this has ever happened because of me, it was unintentional and I’m willing to apologise for it. My father used to say that when a baby learns to walk, it falls over and over again before it can stand up and eventually become someone who can walk with their head held high. This was the lesson that I was taught. I haven’t hurt anybody. I haven’t had anybody thrown out of a film. And I don’t have problems working with newcomers, because I too was a newcomer once.”

Raveena has been one of the few female actors from the 1990s to successfully transition into more meaningful roles after their heyday. She led the ‘Netflix’ series ‘Aranyak’ and the ‘Hotstar’ show ‘Karmma Calling’. She will next be seen in the film ‘Patna Shuklla’.