Bollywood Has Finally Started Giving Importance To Script Writers, Says Ratna Pathak Shah

Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah recently opened up about what Bollywood is doing wrong. According to her, the industry mainly lacks good scripts and ideas.

In an interview with a leading media house, Ratna said that Bollywood mainly lacks good scripts and ideas and then everything else follows from that. According to her, the industry has fallen into the trap of playing it safe all the time. The veteran also pointed out that there were hardly any risk-takers in the industry as there were barely any intelligent people in production.

Elaborating further, the Bollywood actor added that one of the big talents that had been missing was that intelligent people never got into production. Educated people didn't get into production as it was a very risky proposition.

However, she added that things have changed a bit. There are new kinds of financiers and producers coming into the picture and hopefully, they will bring their own sensibilities along with it, Pathak told the media house.

Shah went on to add that after 100 years of Indian cinema, 'we have finally started giving importance to script writers'. According to her, 'it took us time, but we have realised that films cannot be made without good scripts'.