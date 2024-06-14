Bollywood gears up for a major clash at box office

Amidst the social media buzz surrounding the potential postponement of Allu Arjun’s sequel ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, originally slated for August 15, Bollywood producers have started announcing their upcoming releases, strategically avoiding any clash with this highly awaited mega-production. While the producers of ‘Pushpa 2’ are yet to issue an official statement regarding these rumours, Bollywood directors are actively outlining their lineup for the coming months.

Kicking off with Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ on July 5, Bollywood gears up for Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sarfira’ on July 12. Directed by Sudha Kongara, this marks their first collaboration and features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ is set to hit theaters on August 15. Originally slated for September 2024, the comedy-drama has been advanced to release on Independence Day. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan and Aditya Seal.

Another film scheduled for release on August 15 is John Abraham’s ‘Vedaa’.

However, both ‘Vedaa’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’ will face tough competition from ‘Stree 2’, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

During Diwali, two major movies - ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ - are set to clash at the box office. Initially slated for release on August 15, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has been postponed due to incomplete shooting.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, riding high on the success of Rooh Baba from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and featuring Vidya Balan and Tripti Dimri, is anticipated to open with a strong performance.

On October 11, during the occasion of Dussehra, audiences can look forward to Alia Bhatt’s highly anticipated film ‘Jigra’. Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Vasan Bala, the movie, co-starring Vedang Raina, has already garnered a strong following among fans.

Following the success of ‘Gadar 2’, Sunny Deol has also announced another sequel to one of his classic films, ‘Border’. Titled ‘Border 2’, this ambitious project is being touted as India’s biggest war film and is scheduled to release on January 23, 2026.

Meanwhile, to capitalise on the postponement of the release of ‘Pushpa 2’, Bengali producers are considering releasing ‘Padatik’, ‘Babli’ and ‘Binodini’. However, there has been no official statement regarding this matter as of yet.