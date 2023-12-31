Bollywood films to look forward in 2024

Bollywood has had a great 2023 with several films like Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’, Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ creating box office records. As we step into 2024, ‘Millennium Post’ lists some of the most-anticipated Bollywood movies this year.

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s film is the first Bollywood release of 2024. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the unusual pairing of Sethupathi and Kaif has already grabbed eyeballs in the trailer. A romantic thriller, it also stars Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar and will be released in Hindi and Tamil.

Fighter: Director Siddharth Anand is on a high post the success of ‘Pathaan’ and come January 25, 2024, he is all set to take the audience on a ride with his thrilling aerial action film ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ is an extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. For the first time, Kartik has teamed up with director Kabir Khan. Also starring Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor, the film is expected to be released in June 2024.

Pushpa - The Rule: If there’s one film that the audience is looking forward to most in 2024, it’s Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. Given the hype created by the blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, this film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is sure to take the box office by storm. The film is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2024.

Singham Again: Director Rohit Shetty will be back with his hit cop universe ‘Singham Again’ on Independence Day 2024. A multi-starrer including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh, the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise is one of the most-awaited films of 2024. Also, it will be very interesting to see Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist in the movie.

Kalki 2898 AD: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been in the news ever since it was announced. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, this sci-fi dystopian drama film is said to be a desi version of ‘Dune’. With Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan and Saswata Chatterjee in crucial roles, this film is making all the right noise.

Emergency: Kangana Ranaut didn’t have a great 2023. But then, the first look of her new film, ‘Emergency’ where she will be seen essaying the character of late PM Indira Gandhi, has garnered enough attention. Her first solo directorial also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles.