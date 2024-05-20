Bollywood celebrities step out to vote

Among all the phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Monday had to be the most glamorous as the Bollywood celebrities stepped out to vote in large numbers. From veterans like Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salim Khan, Paresh Rawal, Subhash Ghai, Gulzar and Anupam Kher to young actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Kriti Sanon and others, celebrities were in their best mood as they voted in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra.

For Akshay Kumar, it was a special day as he voted for the first time after getting his Indian citizenship last year. The actor earlier had Canadian citizenship. “It was great. I am feeling good,” he said as proudly flaunted his indelible ink-stained finger.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone gave a first glimpse of her baby bump when she arrived at a polling booth in Bandra. She was accompanied by actor and soon-to-be-father Ranveer Singh. Hrithik Roshan also flaunted the inked finger with his family to the cameras. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, just back from Cannes, also cast her vote. She was seen in an oversized white shirt and denims, just the same dress code Ranveer and Deepika had on the voting day. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in white as they cast votes in Mumbai on Monday.

“Choosing our own government is a right we fought for years to get. Use your power now. Vote,” posted Kajol on social media, flaunting her inked finger.

Shah Rukh Khan and his entire family including his wife Gauri Khan and kids - Aaryan and Suhana, also fulfilled their civic duties. Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain showed off her inked finger after she came out of the polling booth in a wheelchair. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his ex-wife and director Kiran Rao also took part in the electoral fervour.