Bollywood Celebrities Spread Christmas Cheer

26 Dec 2025
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are spreading the Christmas love

Christmas is here and our Bollywood celebrities are painting the town red with their cheer, warmth and joy. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan spending the day with their kids to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoying a cosy moment with family to Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina twinning on the festive occasion, Christmas in B-town is all about love and smiles. ‘Millennium Post’ shares the cheerful and fun moments of our favourite celebrities on Christmas.


Diana Penty is all smiles



Family time for Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar



Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan celebrated Christmas with the kids



Katrina Kaif soaking in the Christmas spirit with Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal



Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are twinning on X-Mas



Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani



Sonakshi Sinha had a fun Christmas with husband Zaheer Iqbal



Tamannaah Bhatia aces the Christmas look



