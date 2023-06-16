Bollywood camps have been there forever: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about the existence of ‘camps’ in Bollywood and how she prepared herself for the ‘unfair games’ that she knew she’d have to face in the film industry.

She shared her views on how actors end up getting work based on the circle they are a part of. In an interview with a well-reputed media house, Pannu said, “Bollywood camps aren’t something that people don’t know about. It’s been there forever. It can be based on an actor’s friend circle, a certain agency or group that they’re a part of and people’s loyalties differ based on that.”

Taapsee said that even while certain people in the industry are biased, she doesn’t hold grudges against anybody: “Everyone should have the right to choose whosoever they want to work with or have in their films. I can’t blame them for thinking about their own careers.”

The actor also said that, as an outsider who faces more biases in Bollywood, she remains positive and has not turned into a ‘bitter person’ as she was aware of the way that the industry functions and had prepared herself to deal with its unfair nature. “I never came with a point of view that it’s going to be all fair in the film industry. I always knew it was going to be biased. So why crib about it now?” she asked and added, “For me, the rule of the game is that it’s going to be unfair. The tide is going to be against you most of the time. If after all that, you still decide to be a part of this industry, then it’s your choice and you can’t complain about it later.”

Taapsee has worked with the likes of Anurag Kashyap, Srijit Mukerji, Anubhav Sinha and others. However, her last few films have not performed as well as she’d have liked. About this, she said, “To become a part of this industry, you first get a foot in the door and if you manage to do so, there is a struggle to be able to make your presence felt. You have to struggle to prove yourself with every film. It’s not like you have one successful film and the next 10 years are sorted for you. It doesn’t happen like that with people who come to this industry with no background. We have to consistently keep doing good work to be able to have a standing of our own.”