Bollywood brings the glow to Diwali

The entire world celebrated the festival of nights and so did Bollywood. On Diwali, Bollywood celebrities were at their best when they stepped out to celebrate. While Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photograph from vacation, Sara Ali Khan celebrated Diwali in the hills of Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar posted a set of family photos with his mother Hiroo and twins, Yash and Roohi. “From us to you, we wish you the best festive season and all the love, joy, mutual respect and the ability to love and live your life to its fullest. Thank you, Manish Malhotra, for always dressing us on special occasions,” he posted.

Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture with her husband Zaheer Iqbal and wrote, “Happy happy happy Diwali. Light in every house, happiness in every house, this is our prayer for all of you.”