Bollywood actors react to Richa's controversial Galwan tweet

Richa Chadha continues to face a backlash against her now-deleted 'Galwan says hi' tweet. Actors Anupam Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Akshay Kumar and others reacted to her controversial tweet.

"Trying to become popular among some people by talking badly about your country is the work of cowards and small people. And putting the honour of the army at stake, what can be more shameful than this?" Kher's tweet read, which was translated from Hindi to English.

Ranvir Shorey also tweeted, "Making jibes at the sacrifices that our armed forces make for our country just to score brownie points with dislodged politicians or to fit in their 'intellectual' cliques, is plainly daft and irresponsible as a citizen. Forever grateful to our jawans."

"Our brave men and women in uniform put their life on the line to keep every citizen of our nation safe and secure! The least we can do is to behold love, respect and gratitude in our hearts and towards such valour!" tweeted Menon.

Commenting on Chadha's post, Kumar said the contribution of India's armed forces should not be overlooked.

"Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful toward our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain," the 55-year-old star wrote.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) labelled her tweet as 'the most irresponsible statement' and said it abused and disrespected the soldiers 'who have laid down their lives at Galwan'. The body also demanded an immediate and unconditional apology from the 'Fukrey' star.

"In view of the above, we demand an immediate, unconditional apology from the actress Richa Chadha. We also appeal to all the entities of the film industry to come forward and condemn her act, which has not only hurt the sentiments of the Army personnel but also that of every Indian and seek legal action against her," the statement said.

FWICE also appealed to the state government of Maharashtra as well as police authorities to take 'due cognisance' of the statement and 'initiate necessary action against Richa'.