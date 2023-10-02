Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announces ‘Sky Force’

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday announced his new feature film, ‘Sky Force’, which will chronicle the ‘untold true story of India’s first and deadliest air strike’.

The 56-year-old actor took to ‘X’ and shared an announcement teaser of the movie on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, revered freedom fighters and stalwarts of India, both of whom were born on October 2.

“Today, on the day of Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti, the whole country is saying, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan’. No better day than today to announce the incredible story of ‘Sky Force’, our untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” Kumar wrote on the microblogging site.

‘Sky Force’ will present the ‘untold true story that captures the bravery, the emotion and the patriotism of all those men in uniform involved in India’s first and deadliest airstrike at a time against Pakistan, against all odds’. The film will be released on October 2, 2024.