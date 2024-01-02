Bobby Deol’s character to be revived in ‘Animal’ sequel

Bobby Deol received immense love and appreciation for his role and performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. The actor played the character of Abrar in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

As soon as the movie hit theatres, there was talk of it getting a sequel soon, the name of which will be ‘Animal Park’. According to a source from a popular entertainment news agency, the movie will be high on action, like the first part, but the emotional content will also be raised to cater to the family audience.

Not only this, but Bobby Deol’s character, who technically died in the first part, will be revived.

While on ‘Animal’, Sandeep spilled the beans on why he made Bobby’s character a Muslim in the movie. Talking to ‘Galatta Plus’, Sandeep mentioned observing individuals in moments of extreme self-doubt, where well-meaning suggestions are often directed towards seeking solace in religious practices or changing one’s identity. In these low points, some people turn to alternative religions, such as Islam or Christianity, often opting for a change in name or wearing a protective pendant (‘taweez’). Interestingly, he noted a rare occurrence of individuals converting to Hinduism in comparison to the more commonly observed shifts to other faiths during such challenging times.

Sandeep explained that the concept provided him with the opportunity to depict Abrar as a character with multiple wives and the potential for numerous children. He expressed the thought of utilising this aspect because Islam allows for multiple marriages, enabling the portrayal of a more complex familial dynamic with various characters. Sandeep clarified that his intention wasn’t to depict Muslims negatively but to enhance the dramatic elements of the narrative.

In ‘Animal’, Abrar becomes mute following the distressing death of his father. Driven by vengeance after the tragic loss of his brother, he engages in a conflict against Ranvijay. As the story unfolds, it’s later revealed that Abrar and Ranvijay are members of the same family, adding a layer of complexity to their adversarial relationship.