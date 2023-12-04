Bobby Deol wasn’t concerned about the length of his role in 'Animal'

Bobby Deol is being praised by fans as well as celebrities for his performance in ‘Animal’, which was released on Friday and has been doing extremely well at the box office. In an interview with PTI, he was asked about the hype around Abrar Haque, his character in the film and the audiences’ disappointment over the actor having limited screen time in the Ranbir Kapoor film, which also features Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

Bobby said his ‘Animal’ character had a lot of substance and he wasn’t concerned about the length of the role.

“It is not the length of the role. It is the kind of character that has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes, but when I signed the film, I knew this was what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to God that I was given this chance to play this role by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realised that there would be so much love, appreciation and affection. It is like, ‘Wow! It is amazing’,” the actor said.

Describing his character in ‘Animal’ as a man ‘obsessed’ with revenge, Bobby Deol said that he approached the role from a non-judgemental space, completely surrendering to the thought process of his barbaric antagonist.

The actor believes there is potential for a spin-off on his ‘Animal’ character. He said, “People have loved the character so much that there should be a spin-off. It is so encouraging that people appreciate your work and they want to see more of you playing that character. It feels good.”

Recently, in paparazzi videos, Bobby was spotted getting teary-eyed as he sat in his car, perhaps reflecting on the journey and the film’s success.