Bobby Deol was fearful Sandeep Reddy Vanga will drop him from ‘Animal’

Bobby Deol’s brief but impactful role as the antagonist Abrar Haque in ‘Animal’ quickly became a fan favourite. In a recent interaction, the actor recalled how he landed the role and waited 1.5 years to begin shooting. He also expressed admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and revealed that while Animal’s success made him emotional, he didn’t celebrate it fully due to the passing of his mother-in-law before the film’s release.

Speaking to ‘Humans of Bombay’, Bobby recounted how Animal’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga approached him for the role. “I got a message from him. He introduced himself and told me he wanted to meet me for a film. I thought, ‘Is it really him?’ I called and arranged the meeting. He showed me a photo of myself from when I participated in the ‘Celebrity Cricket League’ and said, ‘I want to cast you because I love this expression of yours’,” he said.

Although he was initially apprehensive about playing a mute character, Bobby didn’t hesitate to take on the challenge. “I wanted to do something out of my comfort zone. When Sandeep told me that my character would be mute, I thought, ‘But my voice is my strength’, yet I still decided to go for it,” he shared.