Bobby Deol talks about Bollywood brainwashing people

Bobby Deol opened up about the ‘dark side’ of the Hindi film industry and how ‘somewhere everybody brainwashes you’. Speaking with ‘Times Now News’, the actor also talked about being let down by writers, directors or producers.

“Sometimes you get lost because of all the ways the industry is reacting to you. You start choosing the more easy and secure path to move forward. You don’t want to take on challenges. You don’t want to put yourself in a situation that is out of your comfort zone because, somewhere, everybody brainwashes you. But that’s what happens. That’s something sad that happens to actors. I luckily realised that and I wanted to get out of it. A lot of actors try doing that, but they still haven’t been able to manage it. But I have,” he said.

He added, “Choices are something that are so difficult to make and you tend to believe in something and then you’re let down by the writers, the director or the producer. You know, they don’t want to make a film just to. As a creative satisfaction. They want to just do it to make table profits and things like that. So, all that used to happen those days and I guess things are changing now and I think it was just high time when people start believing and you know, changes,” he added.

Bobby has been on a roll ever since he was featured as an antagonist in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’. He will play the role of a villain in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy film. The ‘YRF Spy Universe’ film will be directed by Shiv Rawail. Bobby also has ‘Kanguva’ along with Suriya. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also stars Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu.