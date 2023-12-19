Bobby Deol initially felt disgusted playing Abrar in ‘Animal’

Bobby Deol very recently confessed that he initially felt disgusted playing his controversial character of Abrar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s new blockbuster, ‘Animal’. In the actors’ roundtable on ‘Film Companion’, Bobby admitted that he used to feel ‘disgusted’ playing the part on the first few days of the shoot.

“Yes, I used to feel disgusted with myself when I started shooting for it. But then I realised I was playing a character. Why am I feeling so disgusted and icky? Then, whoever I did what I did to in those scenes, I was sitting and having dinner with them later. Everything is normal,” said Bobby.

Other actors on the roundtable justified Bobby’s statement too. Vikrant Massey, who shared the screen space with him in Shanker Raman’s romantic thriller ‘Love Hostel’ last year, said, “He was very scary in the film. He was killing 20 people in the day and then we had dinner together and we’re talking about farming. I was like, ‘Oh my god!’”

Siddharth said that anybody who has met Bobby even once can see the contrasting characters he played on screen recently. And to his generation, he would always be remembered as ‘my beautiful Bob’.

Jaideep Ahlawat drew a parallel to Bobby’s elder brother Sunny Deol and father Dharmendra and pointed out how they've also done violent roles but are nowhere close in real life. Kareena Kapoor, who has shared the screen space with Bobby in Abbas-Mustan’s 2001 action thriller ‘Ajnabee’, said he has ‘not even a bad bone’ in his body.

Bobby is seen as Abrar in ‘Animal’, where he’s seen slaughtering men and sexually abusing women. The film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor, has grossed over Rs 800 crore at the global box office.