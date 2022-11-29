'Blurr taps into sensibilities of an individual'

Taapsee Pannu talked about her first production venture, 'Blurr' in which she is seen in a double role. The Bollywood actor got candid about why she decided to produce the film and how challenging it was to play twin sisters in the film.

" 'Blurr' taps into the different sensibilities of an individual and that is purely why I decided to produce it as my first film. Donning the producer's hat has been a spectacular experience. Apart from acting, I wanted to be creatively involved in the production, conception and various aspects of filmmaking, which are seldom glamourised," she said.

Pannu added, "Essaying the character of a woman pushed to the brink of mental endurance due to her sister's death was vulnerable, raw and clawing."

The two-minute-thirty-three-second trailer started with the suicide of a girl, Gautami, who is Gayatri's twin sister (played by Taapsee). Though the forensic reports proved that she committed suicide, Gayatri wasn't sure about it and she believed that her sister couldn't commit suicide. She started finding out the mystery behind her death and in the meantime, her eyesight also started becoming weak and the doctor suggested she should operate on them.

Furthermore, in her investigation, she came to learn about many truths and secrets related to her sister. However, in the process, she goes through a lot and the trailer ends with Gayatri losing her eyesight completely.

Director Ajay Bahl shared, " 'Blurr' discovers angularities and depths of the human mind and the dark alleys it can traverse through. The film throws you into the murky waters where human needs intermingle with extreme delusional anger. The narrative and the plot of the film gave me a lot of different aspects to explore while directing."

"With spectacular twists and character portrayal, 'Blurr' will satiate your craving for a mind-bending thriller," he added.