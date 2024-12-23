Blake Lively’s co-stars support her amid Justin Baldoni’s allegations

Los Angeles: America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel, who shared screen space with Blake Lively in the ‘Sister of the Traveling Pants’ films, came forward in support of the actor after she accused her ‘It Ends With Us’ director and co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign to tarnish her image.

The trio’s response to the controversy came after author Colleen Hoover, whose book ‘It Ends With Us’ is based, also expressed solidarity with Lively. In a joint statement shared on ‘Instagram’, Ferrera, Tamblyn and Bledel said: “As Blake’s friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation. Throughout the filming of ‘It Ends with Us’, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and her colleagues on set and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice. Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding.”

The trio further said they were ‘struck by the reality’ that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated and resourced as Lively, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment. “We are inspired by our sister’s courage to stand up for herself and others. For anyone seeking more information or engaging in this important conversation online, please read the full legal complaint in the investigative reporting by Megan Twohey, Mike McIntire and Julie Tate for the ‘New York Times’,” they said.

Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman, denied all the claims, calling them ‘false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt’. In the aftermath of Lively’s allegations, Baldoni was dropped by his agency ‘WME’, which also represents Lively.

Comic actor Amy Schumer also came forward to extend their support to Lively.