‘Black’ was ‘career-defining’, says Rani Mukerji

With a career spanning over three decades, Rani Mukerji revisited some of her most defining performances during an exclusive interaction with ‘IMDb’ for ‘Mardaani 3’. Looking back at the films that shaped her journey, from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Saathiya’ to ‘Black’ and ‘Mardaani’, the actress spoke about the impact these characters had on her and on audiences over the years.

Speaking about Tina from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, Mukerji said, “When Karan narrated the story to me, there was magic in the room. He was so sincere and honest.” She added, “That film made me understand how the audience accepted me. The importance of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ in my life is immense.” Reflecting on the character’s lasting appeal, she noted, “In 30 years, Tina has resonated with every decade.” On ‘Saathiya’, Mukerji shared, “It was the story of a girl who stuck to what she wanted in life.” She explained that the film connected strongly with young women at the time because it showed someone choosing her career alongside her personal life.

Discussing ‘Hum Tum’, she said, “It was a film that changed how women were viewed in cinema.” She added, “The beauty of Riya was that she questioned Saif’s character: Was it a marriage out of guilt or a love marriage?” Calling ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ ‘one of my favourite films that I’ve shot’, she pointed out, “It was the first time small towns were shown in mainstream Hindi cinema. Before that, it was all glamorous and international.”

Describing ‘Black’ as a career-defining film, Mukerji admitted, “I won’t ever be able to recreate that magic.” She further revealed, “I was in disbelief that Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought I could pull off a role like that.” Reflecting on its impact, she said, “‘Black’ taught me to be grateful for everything we have in life.”

Turning to the ‘Mardaani’ franchise, Mukerji said, “It came from the collective rage we all felt after the Nirbhaya case.” She added, “It is special because we bring real cases and crimes to the cinema to raise awareness.” Emphasising the core message, she said, “The film carries a message that every life counts.”