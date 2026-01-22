Birthday Special: Q, Parno Mittra enter Saurav Das-led ‘Montu Pilot’ S3

Over the years, Bengali actor Saurav Das has proved his mettle as an actor in ‘Boomerang’, ‘Mrigaya’ or the latest ‘The Academy of Fine Arts’. But to many, he is still Montu Pilot, the protagonist he played in Hoichoi’s hit web series. On Wednesday, the OTT platform unveiled the cast and character looks of its acclaimed franchise ‘Montu Pilot 3’, along with the official release date to make Sourav’s birthday special. The series is set to release around Holi.

Saurav steps back into Montu’s world with a visibly evolved presence. Older, guarded and carrying the weight of lived experiences, this version of Montu reflects a man shaped as much by silence as by survival. Solanki Roy, as Bhromor, also joins him. She represents an emotional constant in Montu’s fractured journey. A powerful new presence in Neelkuthi is Kalindi, played by Parno Mittra (recently joined the TMC), who operates with quiet authority and strategic precision. A key new addition to the franchise is Q as Jehangir, the season’s principal antagonist. Intelligent, methodical and unsettlingly contemporary, Jehangir marks a shift in conflict within the series. Chandreyee Ghosh as Bibijaan was once the undisputed matriarch of Neelkuthi and her presence looms large.