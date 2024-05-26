Bipasha Basu to pen book on life journey

New Delhi: Bipasha Basu will soon turn author as she pens a personal account of episodes that have shaped her life and also explores themes of self-discovery, resilience and the pursuit of inner peace. The part memoir and part self-help book by the now-wellness advocate and entrepreneur will have anecdotes, reflections and illustrations as she elaborates on why she chose happiness as a life pursuit.

Basu said that her life has been challenging and blessed in equal measure and she is looking forward to ‘this new chapter in my life’.

“But what has got me through and this far is a conscious decision to focus on the bright side of life and to choose sunshine every day! I felt it was time to share my learnings with my fans and readers. I am delighted I have found an enterprising team in ‘The Sunflower Seeds’ and ‘LAP Ventures’ who will be working closely with me on making this dream come true,” she said.

The book is scheduled for release next year.

Commenting on the acquisition, Pallavi Barman, founder of ‘LAP Ventures’, said that Bipasha and her ideologies have always been progressive and ahead of her time, breaking the conventions and ruling the roost. “She is a fitness enthusiast like none other who embraced it at a time when it was still in the early stages of adoption as far as the leading ladies of Indian cinema were concerned,” she said.

Preeti Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of ‘The Sunflower Seeds’, said that the concept of the book is very earnest and unique and hoped it would strike a chord with the readers. “Bipasha is easily one of the most loved actors and wellness icons of this country. It’s a huge privilege for us to be her partners in this literary journey,” she said.