Bindu didn't get any Filmfare Award in her acting career

Bindu recently claimed that she was often nominated for Filmfare Awards but wasn’t given the awards despite getting the most votes among the nominees. It happened several times, she said, adding that Jaya Bachchan was given the award for her first film, while she was told that she was ‘too new’ to get an award when she got her first nomination for ‘Do Raaste’.

During her career in Bollywood, Bindu had nine Filmfare nominations to her credit, but not a single award. Having made her debut with ‘Anpadh’ in 1962, Bindu featured in widely appreciated films like ‘Ittefaq’ and ‘Do Raaste’ in 1969. Both films scored well at the box office and Bindu bagged her first Filmfare nomination for both films.

Bindu was later nominated for her performances in ‘Dastaan’ and ‘Abhimaan’.