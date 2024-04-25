Billie Eilish opens up on coming to terms with her sexuality

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish enthralled her fans with a power-packed performance at the Coachella Music Valley Festival earlier this month. Following a surprise act alongside Lana Del Rey, she grabbed eyeballs the next day as she took over the stage and she kissed ‘YouTuber’ Quenlin Blackwell. But that was not all, she also teased her fans with the song ‘Lunch’ from her upcoming album. The song’s lyrics, hint at her queer awakening, saying, “I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough.”

While people were still discussing the ‘Lovely’ hitmaker’s sexual orientation, Billie got candid about the track which talks about being in love with women. “That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real. I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl and then wrote the rest after,” she told ‘The Rolling Stone’ in a recent interview, adding, “I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand, until, last year, I realised I wanted my face in a v*gina.”

The 22-year-old, who won an Oscar for ‘What Was I Made For?’ from ‘Barbie’ and is gearing up for the release of her third studio album, ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’, also opened up about how much she loves sex.