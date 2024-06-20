‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Abdu Rozik wants to buy a house in India

‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Abdu Rozik was deeply hurt when he had to face trolling for announcing his marriage to Amira. He even responded to the trolls, but he told ‘Millennium Post’ how the vicious trolling left their families in distress. “It has hurt me a lot to see how a few people are not happy for me. I was more upset as Amira and her family also saw the comments,” he said.

Abdu, Tajikistan’s record-holder as the world's smallest singer, has gained popularity in India, particularly in Bollywood circles. Known for his friendship with Salman Khan, he even appeared on ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Originally scheduled to marry his girlfriend Amira in July this year, Abdu later revealed that the wedding had to be postponed. He shared that he has been offered his first-ever title boxing fight, which is set to take place the day before his initially planned wedding date.

However, Abdu mentioned that Salman Khan was delighted upon hearing about his wedding plans. “Salman bhai was very happy for me and has blessed both Amira and me for a happy life,” he said.

He doesn’t mince words when he says how supportive Salman has always been to him. He even worked in his ‘Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, but the scene was later edited. “Salman bhai has always supported me. He also wants me to do movies as well. He has some plans for me but it’s a surprise,” said Abdu, who has been part of reality shows like ‘Fear Factor’ and ‘Playground’. He also said that soon he will be seen in a Bollywood film.

With a strong fan base in India, the Tajik singer now wants to buy a house here. “I love India and if I get the chance, I want to buy a house in India,” he said.