Big artists like Kareena Kapoor cool you down: Diljit Dosanjh

Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film ‘Crew’ with actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Diljit made his debut in Bollywood with ‘Udta Punjab’, which helped him carve a space in people’s hearts. The actor talked about his experience working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in both films and how she helped him on set.

In an interaction with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Diljit Dosanjh revealed that his first day of shooting for a Hindi movie was with Kareena Kapoor for ‘Udta Punjab’ and at that time, he felt great as the actor whom he watched in films was sharing the screen with him for real.

He recalled an incident when Kareena mentioned that her staff would like to take photos with him and it was a huge deal for him. He never thought that he would even meet her in life. Even though she is a big star, at that time she tried to cool him down while doing their first movie together. They hadn’t started shooting their first shot, but she tried to make him comfortable by doing so. The film was significant for him, but he was not nervous at that time.

Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for the biopic of musician Amar Singh Chamkila with Parineeti Chopra. It is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The actor felt energy while doing the biopic of the late singer. He was not serious about acting initially, but on the set of ‘Punjab 95’, a biopic of Jaswant Singh Kalra, he felt bad about his dialogue delivery. It was quite guilt-tripping for him.