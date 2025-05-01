Bibbojaan lived a life beyond the ordinary: Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about the character Bibbojaan as the series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ clocked one since its release.

The actress took to ‘Instagram’, where she shared a glimpse of her as Bibbojaan, who looked every inch breath-taking both as a courtesan and as a rebel fighting for ‘azaadi’ in the series, which was released last year.

“It’s our 1st birthday!!! ‘Heeramandi’ turns 1 today! Thank you all for the unending love. For opening your hearts to our world. For keeping us in your hearts. Bibbojaan will always be special and inspiring and stay very close to my heart. Her unwavering conviction, loyalty, courage, her beautiful soul… Bibbojaan lived a life beyond the ordinary. Thank you for all the love... keep it coming!” Aditi wrote about her character, who was the daughter of the chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal Mallikajaan.

On April 30, she shared a nostalgic video about her character and wrote: “‘Heeramandi’ turns one. Cheering for Sanjay sir, our captain! Moin sir, Sudeep da, Mahesh sir, Chang, Kruthi. My beautiful collaborators. Our champion ads, ‘Netflix’ and the village that made this universe come alive! Thank you for the joy. Thank you for the love. It’s the gift that keeps on giving. To all of you who made Bibbojaan and all of us a part of your hearts. This is an eternal love story between us!”