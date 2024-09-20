Bhuvan Bam talks about working with Shriya Pilgaonkar

YouTube sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam talked about working with actress Shriya Pilgaonkar and said that the two have a great understanding of each other’s acting styles.

“Working with Shriya is always a pleasure. We have a great understanding of each other’s acting styles, which helps us create a believable and engaging relationship between our characters,” he said.

Bhuvan said that their scenes together feel natural because the two have developed a strong bond over the course of ‘Taaza Khabar’. “Off-screen, our friendship has only grown stronger. We have great conversations and share a lot of laughs, which makes working together even more enjoyable. This connection translates into our performances, making our on-screen moments feel authentic and heartfelt,” he added.

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner of ‘BB Ki Vines Productions’ and Directed by Himank Gaur, the series also stars the veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi along with Prathamesh Parab, Deven Bhojani and Shilpa Shukla.

In the upcoming season, Vasya’s (Bhuvan) destiny and his ‘vardaan’ will be challenged by Yusuf Akhtar (Jaaved Jaaferi) leading to risking his life yet again along with his loved ones.

Last month, Bhuvan spoke about “Taaza Khabar” and shared that the project is not just a series as it depicts the graph of his life.