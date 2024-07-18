Bhuvan Bam talks about the ‘crazy’ system of hierarchy in the film industry

Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam feels that the system of hierarchy in the film industry is a crazy phenomenon.

The actor, who is also renowned as one of India’s biggest YouTubers, recently appeared on the chat show ‘Be A Man Yaar’, where he shared insights about how aspiring artists in the film industry should make peace with the fact that work can only come to them once the people who are above them in the hierarchy say no to it.

Speaking to show host Nikhil Taneja, Bhuvan said, “Rejection is a part of this thing that we are in. It’s not possible without rejections.”

Bhuvan further spoke about the hierarchy in Bollywood and chasing people for work and opportunities. “The hierarchy system here is quite crazy. You will only be considered once those above you have turned it down. The sooner you realise this, the better.”

Continuing his thoughts, he said, “The world doesn’t revolve around you. You only have to chase and find opportunities for yourself. You can’t just sit at home and expect ‘ki aata hi hoga call’. ‘Nahi aayega kabhi’. It’s never going to come. We have to find a way.”

Bhuvan also spoke about his struggles as an artiste and shared that the struggle never really ends, rather, it’s a daily fight. “When people say that the struggle is finally over for them, I say it’s a lie. The struggle never ends,” he said.

Concluding on a reflective note, Bhuvan said, “So I think it’s not an easy, hunky-dory situation.”

