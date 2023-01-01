Bhuvan Bam 'Cannot Entertain Someone In 15 Seconds'

Mumbai: YouTuber-actor Bhuvan Bam says he doesn't believe in creating content on the basis of social media trends and would rather focus on original writing.

The social media star launched his 'YouTube' channel 'BB ki Vines' in 2015 and today it enjoys a following of over 25.6 million.

Bam believes even though the world of social media is overcrowded, "good work" never goes unnoticed.

"Today, everyone has the power to create content. On social media, there is so much content coming in every hour. But good work will never be missed. India is a diverse country and there are people consuming various content. If you continue with the same passion, then you would not find any difficulty," the 28-year-old influencer told PTI in an interview.

Bam started his journey in 2012 with a gig at a Delhi restaurant. In 2015, he started posting comedy sketches on his 'YouTube' channel.

He made a foray into acting with short film "Plus Minus", before launching his debut web series "Dhindora" on his channel.

The writer-creator said he finds it difficult to entertain audiences in short videos.

"Social media plays a very important role in my life, but I never let it consume me. Those who make reels (on trends) are really good at it. I cannot entertain someone in 15 seconds. It is very tough. I spend time on writing and developing a story."

As someone who is dabbling between the jobs of a YouTuber, actor, writer, singer, songwriter and comedian, Bam said he wants to expand himself as an artist.

"I want to work as an entertainer. If I am writing a project, then I would like to act in it, but I am open to act in other projects too. Whatever exciting comes to me, I will do that," he said, adding that the idea behind his channel is to have creative liberty.

He is currently awaiting the release of "Taaza Khabar", a feel-good series from 'Disney+ Hotstar'. The show is directed by Himank Gaur from a story penned by writer duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

Bam said the writers had narrated the story two years ago and he liked the way it oscillated between drama and comedy.

"I liked the one liner of this story - the difference between magic and miracles," he said.

Set in South Mumbai, "Taaza Khabar" is a riveting story of a man (Bam) stumbling upon magical powers and the ripples it creates in his life.

Bam said his character of a helpless man named Vasant Gawade is just a regular person with aspirations and dreams.

"The show is about how you chase your dreams and things you do to make your life better. It is the story of all of us. We have written it in a way that people will find it relatable," he added.

"Taaza Khabar" also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, J D Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi.

It will start streaming on 'Disney+ Hotstar' from January 6.