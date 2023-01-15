Bhushan Kumar opens up about the escalating fees of big stars

Producer Bhushan Kumar opened up about the escalating fees of big stars after filmmaker Karan Johar talked about how certain actors hiked their fees during the pandemic, despite their films not doing well. Johar said that younger actors demand Rs 30-35 crore without proving themselves at the box office. Bhushan shared his opinions on the subject and added that while most actors understand the market, many refuse to budge from their stance, leaving producers no option but to not work with them.

Talking to a leading entertainment news portal, Bhushan said, “So abhi tak toh jin logo se hum baat kar rahe hain, they are talking positively. They are understanding the market. They are not saying, ‘Nahi, hum understand nahi karenge market ko’.”

“Yet there are some actors out there, who say we will take only this much, otherwise, we won’t do it. So, we don’t work with them; we say don’t do it and we also don’t want to do it. Why should we suffer losses?” he added.

Kumar also added that everyone wants a win-win situation where both actors and producers can benefit.

“In which we are also earning, the project is also safe and is not becoming heavy. But jahaa pe project aapka itna cost nahi le sakta, waha pe hum actors se baat kar rahe hai,” he said. He added that the actors have been cooperating and asking for practical fees.

Kumar has witnessed many successes, one of them being ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, starring Kartik Aaryan, which was one of the few hits of 2022. He also confirmed that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will go on floors next year.