Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Daldal’ to premiere on January 30

‘Prime Video’ announced January 30 as the worldwide premiere date of its Hindi crime thriller series ‘Daldal’ with a gripping, grisly teaser. Based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling book ‘Bhendi Bazaar’, ‘Daldal’, an ‘Abundantia Entertainment’ production, is created by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Triveni.

Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the series is set against the backdrop of Mumbai. ‘Daldal’ centres on DCP Rita Ferreira, a cop driven by justice yet haunted by guilt and the demons of her past, as she is drawn into a chilling pursuit of a cold-blooded killer. The teaser plunges audiences into a world where violence and psychological dread don’t just shock, but linger. The atmospheric teaser reveals victims brutally murdered - wrists slashed; mouths grotesquely stuffed with raw pieces of meat, mobile phones and other objects; each crime exposing a deeply twisted psyche. As the investigation deepens, Rita finds herself caught between the savagery of the case and her own inner turmoil, while also confronting biases within the force. Unflinching in its portrayal of brutality, the teaser makes it clear that this series is not for the faint-hearted.

At its core, ‘Daldal’ isn’t just a crime suspense story, but a powerful exploration of trauma and morality - driven not by the question of who committed the crime, but by the far more haunting question of why.